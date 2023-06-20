June 5, 2023

Kori Schake fmr. U.S. State Department Official joins the show to break down the latest in the war in Ukraine. Steve Buscemi and psychologist Barbara Van Dahlen dive into his new film about the mental health crisis. Author Emily Kenway discusses her book "Who Cares" about the hidden crisis of caregiving. Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and his wife Kristi tell about his battle with cancer.