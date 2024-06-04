© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6243

Former NSC official Andrea Flores discusses Biden's new immigration restrictions. Melissa Bell reports from Normandy ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-day. Laura Warner and Evan Williams chronicle efforts to investigate horrors perpetrated in the war in Ukraine in their new documentary "The Cranes Call." Debbie Walsh weighs in on whether Trump's guilty verdict will hurt him with women voters.

Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3
Watch 1:34
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
D-Day veterans reflect on 80th anniversary of invasion
D-Day veterans return to Normandy for 80th anniversary of Allied invasion
Clip: S2024 E158
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Current, former employees call for OpenAI transparency
Current, former OpenAI employees warn company not doing enough control dangers of AI
Clip: S2024 E158
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Democratic, GOP strategists on concerns of undecided voters
Democratic, GOP strategists on problems Biden and Trump face with undecided voters
Clip: S2024 E158
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Boeing's Starliner lifts off after delays and cost overruns
Boeing's Starliner finally lifts off after years of delays and cost overruns
Clip: S2024 E158
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
Clip: S2024 E158
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2024
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Episode: S2024 E6238
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 24, 2024
Andrea Kendall-Taylor; Susan Glasser; Amor Towles
Episode: S2024 E6235
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2024
Simon Harris; Mustafa Barghouti; Avner Gvaryahu; Aaron Tang
Episode: S2024 E6234
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2024
José Manuel Albares; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez Castillo, Aisha Beliso-De Jesu
Episode: S2024 E6233