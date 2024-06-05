June 6, 2024

Today, veterans gather in Normandy to honor the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Christopher Cavoli discusses this historic anniversary. 101-year-old D-Day veteran Jake Larson joins Chistiane in the Normandy American Cemetery. Tom Hanks on the importance of remembering. Anilore Banon, sculptor of "Les Braves" on Omaha Beach, joins the show.