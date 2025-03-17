© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 18, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7187 | 55m 29s

Jeremy Diamond reports on Israeli strikes in Gaza. Olga Cherevko describes what she's seeing from Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko on what Ukrainians make of today's Trump-Putin phone call. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris on Trump's trade war the the U.S.-Irish relationship. Co-authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson on their new book "Abundance."

Aired: 03/17/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2025
Gavin Kelleher; Elizabeth Goitein; Noubar Afeyan; Mary McCord
Episode: S2025 E7186 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Episode: S2025 E7185 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2025
Gordon Sondland; Baher Azmy; Farnaz Fassihi; Eric Lascelles
Episode: S2025 E7184 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2025
Kurt Volker; Cecillia Wang; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E7183 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2025 E7182 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7181 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7180 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2025
Mélanie Joly; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; May Pundak and Rula Hardal; Frank Sesno
Episode: S2025 E7179 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2025
Rep. Seth Moulton; Marty Baron; Elaine Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7178 | 55:45
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2025
Alexander Vindman; Dr. Mary T. Bassett; Marc Short; Gracelin Baskaran
Episode: S2025 E7177 | 55:33