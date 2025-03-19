© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 20, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7189 | 55m 24s

Maja Stojanovic, Executive Director of Civic Initiatives, on the mass protests against Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić. Actor and co-writer Stephen Graham on his new Netflix show "Adolescence." The New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof on the harrowing picture in Kenya and Sudan after USAID supply lines were cut.

Aired: 03/19/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 2:06
American Masters
One of the most important pages of Art Spiegelman’s “Maus”
In this segment of “Maus,” Art Spiegelman illustrated four Jewish victims hung by Nazis in Poland.
Clip: S39 E3 | 2:06
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Art Spiegelman wrote this comic about his family’s experiences on 9/11
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2025
Celeste A. Wallander; Greg Swenson; John Green
Episode: S2025 E7188 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Olga Cherevko; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Simon Harris; Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein
Episode: S2025 E7187 | 55:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2025
Gavin Kelleher; Elizabeth Goitein; Noubar Afeyan; Mary McCord
Episode: S2025 E7186 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Episode: S2025 E7185 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2025
Gordon Sondland; Baher Azmy; Farnaz Fassihi; Eric Lascelles
Episode: S2025 E7184 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2025
Kurt Volker; Cecillia Wang; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E7183 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2025 E7182 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7181 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7180 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2025
Mélanie Joly; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; May Pundak and Rula Hardal; Frank Sesno
Episode: S2025 E7179 | 55:47