Amanpour and Company

March 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7176 | 55m 44s

Former UK Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind reacts to the Oval Office clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland, discusses the role Europe can play in the conflict now. Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk offers the Ukrainian reaction to last weeks White House argument.

Aired: 03/02/25
