Amanpour and Company

March 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7179 | 55m 47s

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Trump's tariffs. Top European leaders are meeting with President Zelensky for a special summit on defense. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins the show to discuss. May Pundak and Rula Hardal, co-directors of the NGO A Land for All, on the state of the Gaza ceasefire. Veteran D.C. journalist Frank Sesno on Trump and the press.

Aired: 03/05/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7180 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2025
Rep. Seth Moulton; Marty Baron; Elaine Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7178 | 55:45
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2025
Alexander Vindman; Dr. Mary T. Bassett; Marc Short; Gracelin Baskaran
Episode: S2025 E7177 | 55:33
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2025
Sir Malcolm Rifkind; Alexander Stubb; Nataliya Gumenyuk
Episode: S2025 E7176 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2025
Marc Short; Joe Murphy and Stephen Kunken; Chase Strangio
Episode: S2025 E7175 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2025
Ben Wallace; Gregg Nunziata; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2025 E7173 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47