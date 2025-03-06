© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7180 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman on what cues Donald Trump seems to be taking from Hungary in terms of foreign policy. From the archive: Co-directors Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham discuss their film “No Other Land,” which just won the Oscar for Best Documentary. Travel writer Rick Steves tells the story of his most formative trip in his new book "On the Hippie Trail."

Aired: 03/06/25
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 3
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2025
Mélanie Joly; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; May Pundak and Rula Hardal; Frank Sesno
Episode: S2025 E7179 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2025
Rep. Seth Moulton; Marty Baron; Elaine Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7178 | 55:45
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2025
Alexander Vindman; Dr. Mary T. Bassett; Marc Short; Gracelin Baskaran
Episode: S2025 E7177 | 55:33
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2025
Sir Malcolm Rifkind; Alexander Stubb; Nataliya Gumenyuk
Episode: S2025 E7176 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2025
Marc Short; Joe Murphy and Stephen Kunken; Chase Strangio
Episode: S2025 E7175 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2025
Ben Wallace; Gregg Nunziata; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2025 E7173 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47