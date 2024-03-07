March 8, 2024

Anat Shenker-Osorio breaks down Pres. Biden's State of the Union address. Rachel Cockerell's new book, "Melting Point," tells the story of Jews from Russia seeking refuge in Texas in the early 19th century. We revisit Christiane’s conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Neuroscientist Charan Ranganath shares years of research about age and memory in his new book "Why We Remember."