Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Dominic Grieve; Tom McTague; Anita Hill; Rachel Louise Snyder; Nasim Alikhani
Vadym Prystaiko; Badiucao; Ned Blackhawk; Glenda Jackson
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Asa Hutchinson; Frances Haugen; Nicholas Kristof and Kymyona Burk
Timothy Snyder; Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza; Secretary Elaine Chao
Igor Zhovkva; Alastair Campbell; Keyu Jin; Brooklyn Sudano