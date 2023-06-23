© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5218 | 55m 38s

Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake discuss the dangers of A.I. In his latest project, "Our Common Nature," cellist Yo-Yo Ma seeks to enhance our humanity by deepening our ties with the natural world. Ben Smith, founding editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed News, explores the history of online journalism in his new book, "Traffic."

Aired: 05/01/23
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E5256 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2023
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb
Episode: S2023 E5255 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2023
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
Episode: S2023 E5254 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2023
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Episode: S2023 E5253 | 55:38
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2023
Dominic Grieve; Tom McTague; Anita Hill; Rachel Louise Snyder; Nasim Alikhani
Episode: S2023 E5252 | 55:16
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2023
Vadym Prystaiko; Badiucao; Ned Blackhawk; Glenda Jackson
Episode: S2023 E5251 | 55:37
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
June 15, 2023
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Episode: S2023 E5250 | 55:28
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2023
Asa Hutchinson; Frances Haugen; Nicholas Kristof and Kymyona Burk
Episode: S2023 E5249 | 55:31
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2023
Timothy Snyder; Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza; Secretary Elaine Chao
Episode: S2023 E5248 | 55:21
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
Jun 12, 2023
Igor Zhovkva; Alastair Campbell; Keyu Jin; Brooklyn Sudano
Episode: S2023 E5247 | 55:33