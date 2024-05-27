© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

May 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6233 | 55m 54s

Spain, Norway and Ireland today made a major diplomatic move to recognize Palestinian statehood. Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares joins the show. Worldwide, one in three women have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence. Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez Castillo join to discuss. Academic Aisha Beliso-De Jesus on George Floyd and "excited delirium syndrome."

Aired: 05/21/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Love, Jamie
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Preview: 1:21
American Masters
Love, Jamie
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Special:
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Sneak Peek at Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
A Star-Studded Performance of "Edelweiss"
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Great Performances
Patrick Wilson Performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin"
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:36
Watch 1:59
Great Performances
Broadway Stars' Earliest Memory of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Clip: S51 E22 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary Preview
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Preview: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 1:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny Drawing, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny Drawing, ca. 1955
Clip: S28 E22 | 1:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E6232 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2024
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Episode: S2024 E6231 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 17, 2024
Nic Robertson; Ronen Bergman; Kristin Hannah
Episode: S2024 E6230 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2024
Rustem Umerov; Wesley Clark; David Grossman; Anton Ptushkin
Episode: S2024 E6229 | 55:40
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Michael Froman; Geoff Duncan; Frank Bruni
Episode: S2024 E6228 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; David Herszenhorn; Reza Aslan
Episode: S2024 E6227 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2024
General Amos Yadlin; Arwa Damon; Jen Psaki; Ray Suarez
Episode: S2024 E6226 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2024
Michael Schill; Jodie Ginsberg; Platon; Brad Wilcox
Episode: S2024 E6220 | 55:52
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2024
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Douglas Belkin; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2024 E6219 | 55:34