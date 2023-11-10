© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6096 | 55m 46s

Hate and division have flared since October 7th, making any discussion about this war extremely fraught. Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui discuss. Christiane speaks with Secretary Gina Raimondo about her recent trip to China, AI and more. As American Jews face an unprecedented surge in antisemitism, they are also grappling with division in their own communities. Emily Tamkin explains.

Aired: 11/12/23
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2023
Nada Bashir; Sasha Dovzhyk; Susanne Nossel; Katalin Kariko
Episode: S2023 E6095 | 55:25
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2023
Sharone Lifschitz; Robi Damelin and Bassam Aramin; Mohammad Darawshe
Episode: S2023 E6094 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2023
David Miliband; Daniel Kurtzer; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2023 E6093 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2023
Sharone Lifschitz; Mark Regev; Salam Fayyad; Jena Griswold
Episode: S2023 E6092 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2023
Ayman Safadi; Benzi Sanders; Susannah Heschel; Tarek El-Ariss
Episode: S2023 E6091 | 55:42
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2023
Bel Trew & Ksenia Svetlova; Alexandra Pelosi; Juliette Kayyem; Caster Semenya
Episode: S2023 E6090 | 55:25
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 2, 2023
Philippe Lazzarini; Ksenia Svetlova; Caitlin Dickerson; Ady Barkan
Episode: S2023 E6089 | 55:33
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
November 01, 2023
Tom Warrick; Sabri Saidam; Noubar Afeyan; Adam Kinzinger
Episode: S2023 E6088 | 55:12
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2023
Hanan Ashrawi; Meirav Leshem Gonen; Igor Zhovkva; Anton La Guardia
Episode: S2023 E6087 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2023
Gershom Gorenberg; Ehud Olmert; William Schomberg; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2023 E6086 | 55:35