November 18, 2024

Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
James Carville; Jeremy Diamond; Rafael Grossi; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Eisa Davis
Jay Inslee; Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett; Richard Reeves
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Olivia Troye; David Sanger
Jeff Zeleny; Alexander Stubb; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Jonathan Martin