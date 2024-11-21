© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7101 | 55m 34s

Dara Massicot discusses what new weapons allowances by the U.S. for Ukraine will mean for the war. Climate expert Johan Rockström explains what is happening at the COP29 climate conference. Journalist Bel Trew explores the lives impacted by the Dobbs decision in her film "The A-Word." Ken and Sarah Burns discuss directing "Leonardo da Vinci," a deep dive into the life of the famed painter.

Aired: 11/17/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2024
James Carville; Jeremy Diamond; Rafael Grossi; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Eisa Davis
Episode: S2024 E7097 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2024
Jay Inslee; Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett; Richard Reeves
Episode: S2024 E7096 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2024
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Olivia Troye; David Sanger
Episode: S2024 E7095 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Alexander Stubb; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2024 E7094 | 55:47