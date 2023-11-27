© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 23, 2020

Season 2023 Episode 6104 | 55m 28s

Christiane hosts a panel of leaders in the field of artificial technology. In a world where it’s increasingly hard to discern fact from fiction, Hari Sreenivasan and Christiane Amanpour discuss the ethical dilemmas of A.I., and why it’s more important than ever to keep real journalists in the game.

Aired: 11/19/23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6105 | 55:43
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui; Gina Raimondo; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46