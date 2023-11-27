© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 24, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6105 | 55m 43s

Walter Isaacson discusses his new biography that reveals the complicated and controversial life of Elon Musk. The "Free Future 2023" forum is currently taking place in New York, and joining the program are two of the speakers: Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera. Susan Glasser discusses her latest article in the New Yorker, "The Twilight of Mitch McConnell and the Spectre of 2024."

Aired: 11/19/23
November 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Vt. shooting raises concerns about attacks on Arab Americans
New book details U.S. government's search for alien life
Shortest Marine on challenges and triumphs of his service
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 23, 2020
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6104 | 55:28
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui; Gina Raimondo; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46