Amanpour and Company

November 28, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7109 | 55m 47s

Christiane sat down with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, for his first on-camera interview. Brady president Kris Brown on the deadly school shooting in Georgia. Author Michael Lewis untangles the mystery of Sam Bankman-Fried in his best-selling book “Going Infinite.” The Washington Post’s Missy Ryan on the decline in military enrollment.

Aired: 11/27/24
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2024
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass
Episode: S2024 E7105 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2024
Dara Massicot; Johan Rockström; Bel Trew; Ken Burns; Sarah Burns
Episode: S2024 E7101 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2024
James Carville; Jeremy Diamond; Rafael Grossi; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Eisa Davis
Episode: S2024 E7097 | 55:47