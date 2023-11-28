© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 29, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6108 | 55m 57s

Khaled Elgindy discusses the reality of the freed Palestinian prisoners. Ahead of COP28, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland reflects on the importance of meaningful climate policy. Damning new details emerge from a federal lawsuit against Meta. Colorado's attorney general joins the show. The Atlantic's Tom Nichols sounds the alarm on former President Trump’s fascist rhetoric.

Aired: 11/28/23
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 23, 2020
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6104 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6105 | 55:43
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36