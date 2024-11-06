© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7094 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Washington's preparations for a second Trump presidency. Finnish President Alexander Stubb on how European allies are reacting to Trump's victory. Ukraine's former Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk on how Ukraine will be affected by Trump's return. Politico's Jonathan Martin on the implications of Trump's re-election, and what went wrong for the Democrats.

Aired: 11/06/24
