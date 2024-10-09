© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7074 | 55m 47s

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida last night. Climate expert Jeff Goodell on the role of climate change in storms like this. Correspondent Isabel Rosales joins from her car on the flooded streets of Tampa to share what she’s seen. Award-winning director Steve McQueen on his new film "Blitz." Tom Nichols on why he believes that re-electing Trump would be George Washington’s worst nightmare.

Aired: 10/09/24
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47