Amanpour and Company

October 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6078 | 55m 37s

Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations joins from Cairo where he has been meeting with Egyptian officials. Jordan’s former Foreign Minister discusses regional reaction and response to Gaza's hospital bombing. Richard Haass talks about US’s role in mediating this conflict. Historian Rashid Khalidi raises concern over what America’s unwavering support for Israel means for the region.

Aired: 10/17/23
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2023
Sameh Shoukry; Sharone Lifschitz; Radek Sikorski; Sari Bashi
Episode: S2023 E6077 | 55:50
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2023
Lynn Hastings; Yair Lapid; Mustafa Barghouti; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6076 | 55:37
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2023
Becky Anderson; Jan Egeland; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Hillary Clinton; Ambassador Dennis Ross
Episode: S2023 E6075 | 55:50
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2023
Mark Regev; Ghassan Abu Sittah; Yuval Noah Harari; Rajiv Shah
Episode: S2023 E6074 | 55:29
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2023
Ltn. Conricus; Amos Yadlin; Sahar Ben-Sela; Kim Ghattas; Mosab Abu Toha; Bernardo Arévalo
Episode: S2023 E6073 | 55:22
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2023
Ehud Barak; Abbey Onn; Khamis Elessi; Imran Ahmed
Episode: S2023 E6072 | 55:29
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2023
Alexandra Ariev; Amit Ganish; Ltn. Conricus; Tzipi Livni; Efraim Halevy; Omar Ghraieb +
Episode: S2023 E6071 | 55:11
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2023
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6070 | 55:58
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44