Amanpour and Company

October 21, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7081 | 55m 48s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Ryan Crocker discusses the latest escalations in the Middle East. Political experts Leslie Vinjamuri and Simon Rosenberg dive into the race for the U.S. presidency. Former U.S. National Security Council official Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (Ret.) discusses the war in Ukraine and America's announcement for more funding there.

Aired: 10/20/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47