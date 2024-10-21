© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7082 | 55m 47s

The Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova discusses what is at stake in the Russia-Ukraine war. Ben Macintyre on his new book "The Siege." Georgetown Law professor and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal aruges that the judicial branch -- and state and local courts -- might not be able to handle stressors to election integrity during this presidential race.

Aired: 10/21/24
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47