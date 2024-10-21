October 22, 2024

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
James Supp: 1941 Willie Sutton Prison-escape Head & Hand
Kevin Zavian: Red Diamond Ring
Extraordinary Find: 1945 Gertrude Abercrombie Surrealist Painting
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung