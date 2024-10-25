© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7084 | 55m 38s

Former U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland on his support for Donald Trump. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge on the new documentary "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change." Harvard economics professor Jason Furman examines how Harris's and Trump's proposed policies might impact the American economy.

Aired: 10/23/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46