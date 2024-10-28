© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7087 | 55m 44s

Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert and former Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Kidwa on their suggestion for a path to peace in the Middle East. Dr. Samer Attar details her experience working inside Gaza. Reporter Kristen Holmes discusses the candidates' final push in the U.S. election. George Packer of the Atlantic explores how working class voters may impact this election.

Aired: 10/28/24
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:33
Watch 2:24
Great Performances
Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:24
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:08
Watch 0:33
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1964 Aurora Plastics Godzilla Model
Travis Landry: 1964 Aurora Plastics Godzilla Model
Clip: S28 E24 | 0:33
Watch 4:13
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:13
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Episode: S2024 E7086 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Stacey Abrams and Melissa Etheridge; Jason Furman
Episode: S2024 E7084 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Richard Haass; Noam Tibon; Mustafa Barghouti
Episode: S2024 E7079 | 55:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Ann Powers; Bill Adair
Episode: S2024 E7078 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Amos Yadlin; Cate Blanchett; Alfonso Cuaron; Steve Vladeck
Episode: S2024 E7077 | 55:46