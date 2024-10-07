October 8, 2024

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
John Adams describes the story behind San Francisco Opera’s “Girls of the Golden West,”
John Adams and Peter Sellars describes how they found the character of Joe Cannon.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Appraisal: 1961 Fender Stratocaster Guitar
Appraisal: English Memorial Bracelet, ca. 1885
Appraisal: Louis Floutier Oil Painting, ca. 1920
Appraisal: Austrian Pearl Earrings & Emerald Ring
Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1830
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump