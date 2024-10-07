© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7072 | 55m 47s

One month out from the U.S. election, economist Laura Tyson argues that the economy and reproductive rights are actually linked. Award-winning actress Kate Winslet on portraying American photojournalist Lee Miller in the new film "Lee." Trailblazing journalist Connie Chung joins Walter Isaacson to share the story of her career.

Aired: 10/07/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46