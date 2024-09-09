© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7052 | 55m 47s

Yair Golan, leader of Israeli Democrats Party discusses his efforts to create a political alternative to PM Netanyahu. "The Perfect Couple" is a new Netflix series with a star-studded cast from Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier. She joins the show to talk about the project. ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis speaks about plummeting public school enrollment and school closures in the U.S.

Aired: 09/09/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2024
Eyder Peralta; Jorge Castañeda; Oksana Masters; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2024 E7051 | 55:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51