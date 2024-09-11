© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7054 | 55m 47s

Christiane has an exclusive report on Ukraine's military hospital trains. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be stepping down this month, he discusses the war in Ukraine and the state of NATO. Nic Robertson reports on settler violence in the West Bank. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) discusses the U.S. presidential election and why he is not yet ready to endorse a candidate.

Aired: 09/11/24
