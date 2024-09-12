© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7055 | 55m 47s

Kholood Khair, a Sudanese journalist, joins the show to shed light on what some call a forgotten crisis in Sudan. Cindy McCain, Director of the World Food Programme, describes the hardship that has spread across Sudan since the outbreak of war. Saad Mohseni on his memoir and the struggle for a free and independent press in Afghanistan. Jerusalem Demsas on the housing crisis in America.

Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2024
Jens Stoltenberg, Nic Robertson, Rand Paul
Episode: S2024 E7054 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2024
Maria Hinojosa and Fintan O'Toole; Jeremy O. Harris; Juan Proaño
Episode: S2024 E7053 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2024
Yair Golan; Susanne Bier; Alec MacGillis
Episode: S2024 E7052 | 55:47
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2024
Eyder Peralta; Jorge Castañeda; Oksana Masters; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2024 E7051 | 55:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27