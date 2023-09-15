© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6056 | 55m 42s

US national security spokesperson John Kirby discusses the five Americans released from Iran. Jared Genser, attorney for one of the Americans released, dives further into the story. As leaders gather for the UN General Assembly, UN Secretary-general António Guterres talks about the geopolitical crises at hand. HIV scholar Steven Thrasher on what the end of PEPFAR would mean for global AIDS relief.

Aired: 09/17/23
Extra
Watch 2:34
Great Performances
"Square Dance" by George Balanchine
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
Clip: S51 E3 | 2:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
"The Times Are Racing" by Justin Peck
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
Clip: S51 E3 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising Preview
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
Watch 4:49
Nature
NATURE - Season 42
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S42 | 4:49
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Preview: S42 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen Preview
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Clip: S27 E17 | 2:53
Watch 3:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Rhode Island Highboy Base, ca. 1750
Appraisal: Rhode Island Highboy Base, ca. 1750
Clip: S27 E17 | 3:27
Watch 2:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Woman's Silk Shoes, ca. 1785
Appraisal: Woman's Silk Shoes, ca. 1785
Clip: S27 E17 | 2:48
Watch 2:36
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: French Bru Doll, ca. 1880
Appraisal: French Bru Doll, ca. 1880
Clip: S27 E17 | 2:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6054 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2023
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Episode: S2023 E6052 | 55:43
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2023
Sam Kiley; Sam Bloch; Khalid Zerouali; Evelyn Farkas; Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Episode: S2023 E6051 | 55:21
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2023
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Episode: S2023 E6050 | 55:19
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2023
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston
Episode: S2023 E6048 | 55:15
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
September 01, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Mykola Kuleba; Sang-Hyup Kim
Episode: S2023 E6045 | 55:20