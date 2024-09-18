September 19, 2024

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Sheldon Parsons & A.R. Shulz Oils
Appraisal: Duffner & Kimberly Lamp, ca. 1910
Appraisal: 24-sheet Billboard Posters, ca. 1967
Appraisal: Late 19th C. Apache Pitch Water Bottle
Appraisal: German Potpourri Vase, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Guilmet French Industrial Series Clock, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Samson Bocage Candlesticks, ca. 1890
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Abdallah Bou Habib; Guy Zur; Sonia Purnell; Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Kim Ghattas; Sen. Chris Murphy; Pamela Yates and Gabriela Castañeda; Timothy Naftali
Andrew McCabe; Thomas Gibbons-Neff; James Rubin; Yuval Noah-Hariri
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Jens Stoltenberg, Nic Robertson, Rand Paul
Maria Hinojosa and Fintan O'Toole; Jeremy O. Harris; Juan Proaño
Eyder Peralta; Jorge Castañeda; Oksana Masters; Jason Stanley
Yair Golan; Susanne Bier; Alec MacGillis
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan