Amanpour and Company

September 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7060 | 55m 42s

Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports from Tel Aviv. David Suzuki and Bodhi Patil discuss their ongoing battle against climate change. Coralie Fargeat addresses beauty standards placed on women in her new film "The Substance." Co-Chair of the UN Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body Carme Artigas talks about AI governance.

Aired: 09/19/24
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2024 E7059 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Guy Zur; Sonia Purnell; Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7058 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2024
Kim Ghattas; Sen. Chris Murphy; Pamela Yates and Gabriela Castañeda; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2024 E7057 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2024
Andrew McCabe; Thomas Gibbons-Neff; James Rubin; Yuval Noah-Hariri
Episode: S2024 E7056 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7055 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2024
Jens Stoltenberg, Nic Robertson, Rand Paul
Episode: S2024 E7054 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2024
Maria Hinojosa and Fintan O'Toole; Jeremy O. Harris; Juan Proaño
Episode: S2024 E7053 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2024
Yair Golan; Susanne Bier; Alec MacGillis
Episode: S2024 E7052 | 55:47
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2024
Eyder Peralta; Jorge Castañeda; Oksana Masters; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2024 E7051 | 55:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47