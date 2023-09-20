September 21, 2023

Extra
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Sam Kiley; Sam Bloch; Khalid Zerouali; Evelyn Farkas; Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee