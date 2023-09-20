© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6059 | 55m 35s

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker joins the show. In part two of his exclusive conversation with Christiane, Qatar's prime minister discusses stability in the Middle East, Syria’s return to the Arab League and LGBTQ rights. Acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland discusses the political implications of U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine. Tim Wu explains the case against Google.

Aired: 09/20/23
Extra
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
"The Times Are Racing" by Justin Peck
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
Clip: S51 E3 | 3:10
Watch 2:34
Great Performances
"Square Dance" by George Balanchine
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
Clip: S51 E3 | 2:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
New York City Ballet in Madrid Preview
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Mama Sug
Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
Special: 2:37
Watch 4:49
Nature
NATURE - Season 42
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S42 | 4:49
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising Preview
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Preview: S42 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Grandma's Hands
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
Special: 2:42
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen Preview
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Clip: S27 E17 | 2:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2023
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
Episode: S2023 E6057 | 55:15
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2023
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Episode: S2023 E6056 | 55:42
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6054 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2023
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Episode: S2023 E6052 | 55:43
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2023
Sam Kiley; Sam Bloch; Khalid Zerouali; Evelyn Farkas; Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Episode: S2023 E6051 | 55:21
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2023
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Episode: S2023 E6050 | 55:19
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23