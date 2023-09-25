© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 26, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6062 | 55m 38s

Ukrainian minister of defense Rustem Umerov discusses the progress of the counteroffensive, his nation’s weapons systems, and the fate of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet chief. Congressman Pat Ryan discusses the consequences of a government shutdown. Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, discusses the migrant crisis.

Aired: 09/25/23
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2023
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
Episode: S2023 E6057 | 55:15
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2023
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Episode: S2023 E6056 | 55:42
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6054 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2023
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Episode: S2023 E6052 | 55:43