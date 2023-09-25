September 26, 2023

Extra
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Appraisal: Folk Art American Sea Captain Portrait, ca. 1790, from Salt Lake City Hour 2.
Appraisal: 1884 Schmitt & Fils "000" Bebé Doll
Appraisal: Emile Picault Bronze Figures, ca. 1870
Appraisal: French Art Nouveau Car Horn, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Silver & Plique-à-Jour Enamel Bat Necklace, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Lizzie Borden Photograph, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Georgian & Victorian Mourning Jewelry Collection
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough