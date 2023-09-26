© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 27, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6063 | 55m 21s

Green Party deputy leader climate politics in the UK. Professor Betsey Stevenson from the University of Michigan talks about the status of the green agenda in the US, as well as the future of electrical vehicles and automakers. Author Isabel Allende tells the story of the migration crisis in her new novel. Russell Moore explores democracy, cynicism, and the evangelical church in his new book.

Aired: 09/26/23
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2023
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
Episode: S2023 E6057 | 55:15
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2023
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Episode: S2023 E6056 | 55:42
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6054 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30