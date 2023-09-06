September 7, 2023

Franklin Foer’s "The Last Politician" recounts Biden’s first two years in office. Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh with an exclusive report that could help bring ISIS members to justice. As the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, we take a look back at Christiane’s 2021 interview with Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander on the film "The Mauritanian." Sung-Yoon Lee traces Kim Jong Un’s sister's rapid rise.