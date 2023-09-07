© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 8, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6050 | 55m 19s

Evan Osnos and Mona Charen assess the state of Biden's leadership as the G20 summit begins. Mexican activist Gabriela Jaurgeui on the women’s rights news out of Mexico. Reporter Melissa Korn speaks about her investigation into the cost of higher education. Members of The Blind Boys of Alabama gospel choir talk about their new album and their work of “spreading love” for over 80 years.

Aired: 09/07/23
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2023
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston
Episode: S2023 E6048 | 55:15
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
September 01, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Mykola Kuleba; Sang-Hyup Kim
Episode: S2023 E6045 | 55:20
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
August 31, 2023
James Rogers & Richard Shirreff; Daria Kaleniuk; Scott Braddock
Episode: S2023 E6044 | 55:17
Watch 54:49
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2023
Fiona Hill; Josep Borrell; Jens Stoltenberg; Drew Gilpin Faust
Episode: S2023 E6043 | 54:49
Watch 55:00
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; David Petraeus; Alberto R. Gonzales
Episode: S2023 E6042 | 55:00
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2023
Nikolai Viknyansky; Maia Sandu; Nika Lozovska; Michael Eric Dyson
Episode: S2023 E6041 | 55:14
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E6038 | 55:38