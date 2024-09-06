© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7051 | 55m 49s

In Mexico, thousands are protesting against a highly controversial judicial reform plan. NPR's Eyder Peralta joins the show from the senate in Mexico City. For more on these reforms, former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda joins from New York. Paralympic champion Oksana Masters on scoring two gold medals in two days. American philosopher Jason Stanley on his new book "Erasing History."

Aired: 09/09/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E7041 | 55:53