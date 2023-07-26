July 27, 2023

Extra
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Latest Episodes
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Noa Landau; Melissa Sims; Richard Wiles; Alex Marquardt; Raj Chetty; Al Goodman
Nathan Law; Colson Whitehead; Paco de Leon; Jane Birkin
Daria Kaleniuk; Christine Brennan; Keyu Jin; Kai Bird
Dennis Ross; Chris Krebs; Priscilla Sims Brown
Jessica Roth; William Cohen; Elina Valtonen; Ben McKenzie
Olga Kefalogianni & Francesca Racioppi; Alex O’Keefe & Shaan Sharma; Christian Cooper
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Igor Zhovkva; Anthony Caronna; Howard Gertler; Dr. Hoesung Lee