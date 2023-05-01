© 2023 New England Public Media

American Experience

Rachel Carson

Season 29 Episode 3 | 1hr 53m 11s

Rachel Carson is an intimate portrait of the woman whose groundbreaking books revolutionized our relationship to the natural world. When Silent Spring was published in September 1962 it became an instant bestseller and would go on to spark dramatic changes in the way the government regulated pesticides.

Aired: 01/23/17
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Part 1 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E5 | 1:52:24
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45