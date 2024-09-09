© 2024 New England Public Media

American Experience

The Presidents: LBJ (Part 2)

Season 4 Episode 2 | 1hr 50m 24s

Follow LBJ from his roots in rural Texas to his sudden ascendancy to the presidency following the assassination of JFK. Surprising many, Johnson’s forceful stand on civil rights and Great Society programs lead him to an overwhelming victory in 1964.

Aired: 10/07/08 | Expires: 10/18/24
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:47:20
American Experience
The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:47:20
Watch 1:52:38
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:38
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51