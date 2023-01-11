© 2023 New England Public Media

American Masters

The Adventures of Saul Bellow

Season 36 Episode 7 | 1hr 22m 55s

Explore Nobel Prize winner Saul Bellow's impact on American literature and how he navigated through issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience. Featuring interviews with Philip Roth, Salman Rushdie and others.

Aired: 12/11/22 | Expires: 06/30/23
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family, Judith & Burton Resnick, Seton J. Melvin, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Vital Projects Fund, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen and public television viewers.
Watch 1:29:31
American Masters
Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:45:01
American Masters
Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:45:01
Watch 1:51:39
American Masters
In The Making
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:51:39
Watch 1:53:11
American Masters
Dr. Tony Fauci
Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:53:11
Watch 1:23:33
American Masters
Roberta Flack
Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:23:33
Watch 1:21:59
American Masters
Groucho & Cavett
Discover the enduring friendship between legendary comedians Dick Cavett and Groucho Marx.
Episode: S36 E8 | 1:21:59
Watch 1:29:33
American Masters
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On
See the story of the Indigenous singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.
Episode: S36 E6 | 1:29:33
Watch 1:23:22
American Masters
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
Explore the life of the legendary singer, songwriter and co-founder of The Beach Boys.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:23:22
Watch 1:21:56
American Masters
Joe Papp in Five Acts
Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, believed great art is for all.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:21:56
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Jason Momoa narrates the story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.
Episode: S36 E3 | 1:23:57