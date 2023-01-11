Charleston, WV, Hour 1 (2015)

Part 1 of 3 in Charleston, W.V.: new appraisals include a Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner signed baseball from around 1933; a Pete Seeger autographed sign; and an 1854 Edward Beyer panoramic oil painting. Tune in to find out which appraisal is valued at $250,000! Also: host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Kevin Zavian visit the Beckley Exhibition Mine to bust some popular diamond myths.