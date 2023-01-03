McNay Art Museum, Hour 3

Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
1920 World Series stubs, a Charles Rohlfs music stand, and an Ohio portrait.
A Humphreys' medicine cabinet, a Gregoire Boonzaier oil, a ceremonial war club, and more.
1955 Whitey Ford & 1951 Yogi Berra jerseys, an 1863 gaslight, an 1887 Seth Whipple oil.
A Grant Wood lithograph, a Daytona Model Rolex, and Prohibition liquor bottles.
A Pete Seeger song, a George Hitchcock diptych, and a Lincoln presidential pardon.
An Allen Ginsberg-signed yearbook, an Anna Pottery jug, and an Alfons Walde oil!
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW explores artifacts with health and medicine history across generations.
Remington, Hendrix, and Whistler: all are featured in Charleston, SC Hr 3!
A local regulator clock, an Oscar Wilde manuscript, and a René Portocarrero oil.
A Schulz Snoopy sketch, Chinese altar garniture, and a William Faulkner handmade book!