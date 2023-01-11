© 2023 New England Public Media

Antiques Roadshow

Special: Our 50 States Hour 1

Season 21 Episode 28 | 52m 21s

Celebrate America’s hidden treasures from all 50 states in part 1 of this two-hour special, with finds such as a Thomas Hart Benton oil on tin, a Kentucky sugar chest, and a 1960 inscribed "To Kill A Mockingbird.” Which is valued at $125,000?

Aired: 10/29/17 | Expires: 11/16/20
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Watch 53:01
Antiques Roadshow
Cleveland, Hour 1 (2016)
1920 World Series stubs, a Charles Rohlfs music stand, and an Ohio portrait.
Episode: S20 E16 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Antiques Roadshow
Omaha, Hour 3 (2016)
A Humphreys' medicine cabinet, a Gregoire Boonzaier oil, a ceremonial war club, and more.
Episode: S20 E15 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Antiques Roadshow
Omaha, Hour 2 (2016)
1955 Whitey Ford & 1951 Yogi Berra jerseys, an 1863 gaslight, an 1887 Seth Whipple oil.
Episode: S20 E14 | 53:01
Watch 53:00
Antiques Roadshow
Omaha, Hour 1 (2016)
A Grant Wood lithograph, a Daytona Model Rolex, and Prohibition liquor bottles.
Episode: S20 E13 | 53:00
Watch 53:01
Antiques Roadshow
Tucson, Hour 3 (2016)
A Pete Seeger song, a George Hitchcock diptych, and a Lincoln presidential pardon.
Episode: S20 E12 | 53:01
Watch 53:10
Antiques Roadshow
Tucson, Hour 1 (2016)
An Allen Ginsberg-signed yearbook, an Anna Pottery jug, and an Alfons Walde oil!
Episode: S20 E10 | 53:10
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
Treasure Fever
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW explores artifacts with health and medicine history across generations.
Episode: S24 E22 | 52:28
Watch 53:01
Antiques Roadshow
Charleston, SC, Hour 3 (2016)
Remington, Hendrix, and Whistler: all are featured in Charleston, SC Hr 3!
Episode: S20 E9 | 53:01
Watch 53:00
Antiques Roadshow
Charleston, SC, Hour 2 (2016)
A local regulator clock, an Oscar Wilde manuscript, and a René Portocarrero oil.
Episode: S20 E8 | 53:00
Watch 52:56
Antiques Roadshow
Little Rock, Hour 3 (2016)
A Schulz Snoopy sketch, Chinese altar garniture, and a William Faulkner handmade book!
Episode: S20 E6 | 52:56