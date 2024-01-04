Deerfield Academy Vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Jan 6

Extra
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Appraisal: W. Herbert Dunton Portrait Oil, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Chinese Serpentine Vase & Cover, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Alaska Belt Buckle, ca. 1975
Appraisal: 1798 - 1804 Stephen Decatur Warrant & Commissions
Appraisal: Elvis Presley 'King Creole' Movie Poster, ca. 1960
