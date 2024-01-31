Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3

Extra
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
H.E.R. performs Foy Vance's "Make It Rain" with the LA Phil.
Herbie Hancock performs his song "Maiden Voyage"
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)