© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025

Season 64 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025

Aired: 02/28/25
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Skin of Glass
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Preview: S26 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Preview: S43 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The In Between
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Preview: S26 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
NOVA
Dino Birds Preview
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Preview: S52 E3 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
Nature
Beware of Baboons: How They Keep the Woodland Safe
Baboons are the eyes and ears of the woodlands.
Clip: S43 E7 | 2:29
Watch 3:10
Nature
Leopard Hunts Baby Sister
Female leopards are known to hunt the cubs of others -- even their own siblings.
Clip: S43 E7 | 3:10
Watch 2:56
Nature
Lion vs. Wildebeest: How Lions Hunt As a Pride
Lions may not have the cheetah's speed or the leopard's forest cover but they have other tricks.
Clip: S43 E7 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Outlanders
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Preview: S43 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Episode: S64 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025
Episode: S64 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield Vs Frontier Regional Jan 11
West Springfield Vs Frontier Regional Jan 11
Episode: S64 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Deerfield Academy Vs. Wahconah Regional Jan 4
Deerfield Academy Vs. Wahconah Regional
Episode: S64 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock vs. Longmeadow High June 22, 2024
Mount Greylock vs. Longmeadow High June 22, 2024
Episode: S63 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High
Episode: S63 E24 | 26:46