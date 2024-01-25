© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27

Season 63 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27

Aired: 01/24/24
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:31
Watch 2:16
Great Performances
Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:16
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform "Golden Ring"
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Clip: S51 E11 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum Preview
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Preview: S51 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Preview: S25 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower Preview
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Preview: S42 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Episode: S63 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Episode: S63 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Deerfield Academy Vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Jan 6
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Episode: S63 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Episode: S62 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Episode: S62 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Episode: S62 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Episode: S62 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Episode: S62 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Episode: S62 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Episode: S62 E19 | 26:46