MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025

Extra
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Appraisal: 1907 E. William Gollings Oil Painting
Appraisal: Georg Jensen Gold Necklace, ca. 1960
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: 1978 Pete Maravich-worn Movie Uniform
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1874 Christofle Bronze & Enamel Vase
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 64
-
Season 63
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 62
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 61
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 60
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 59
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 58
-
Season 57
-
season 56
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 55
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 54
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 53
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025
West Springfield Vs Frontier Regional Jan 11
Deerfield Academy Vs. Wahconah Regional
Mount Greylock vs. Longmeadow High June 22, 2024